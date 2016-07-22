July 22 Big Yellow Group Plc :

* Says update on trading for Q1 ended June 30 2016

* Says group's like-for-like revenue increased by 8 pct compared to same quarter last year

* Says revenue from Armadillo portfolio for quarter to June 30 2016 increased by 11 pct to 2.5 mln stg compared to same quarter last year

* Says like-for-like revenue, increased by 6 pct compared to same quarter last year

* Says we make no attempt to forecast longer term impact of referendum result, however current performance in group's stores satisfactory