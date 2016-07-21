July 21 Alaska Air Group Inc :

* Expansion to New York City area with multiple new routes to Newark Liberty International Airport

* New service from Newark, New Jersey to Portland, Oregon and San Diego, California will start in November 2016

* New service to San Jose, California beginning in march 2017

* Third daily departure from Seattle, Washington to Newark, New Jersey will be added in may 2017