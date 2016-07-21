BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Prism Medical Ltd :
* Prism Medical Ltd obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
* Obtained an interim order of Ontario Superior Court of Justice
* It is currently anticipated that arrangement will be completed by early September 2016
* Interim order provides for holding of a special meeting of holders of common shares to approve deal involving Handicare Holdings Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.