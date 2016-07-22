BRIEF-Pace Development says qtrly net loss was 575.6 mln baht
* Qtrly net loss 575.6 million baht versus profit of 67.5 million baht
July 21 Assured Guaranty Ltd
* Assured guaranty files motion to lift stay and challenge commonwealth's executive orders diverting prhta pledged toll revenues not subject to clawback
* Toll revenues are not subject to clawback for payment of commonwealth's general obligation debt under Puerto Rico constitution
* Says is seeking to protect lien on pledged toll revenues that secures payment of prhta bonds
* Seeks damages for value of toll revenues diverted & injunctive relief prohibiting defendants from taking any further action
* Stands ready to work constructively with its insured Puerto Rico credits and Promesa oversight board
* Investors owning Puerto Rico-related bonds insured by co will continue to receive full and timely payment of scheduled debt service
