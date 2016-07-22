July 22 Fagron NV :

* Receives claim with regard to acquisition of Anazaohealth

* Announces that a court case was filed on July 18th against Fagron NV, Fagron Holdings USA, LLC and certain former directors of company by one of nine former owners of Anazaohealth in U.S

* Former owner is seeking damages in relation to acquisition transaction somewhere in range of US$ 10 million to US$ 20 million