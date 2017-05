July 22 Memscap SA :

* Says quarterly net earnings at breakeven & EBITDA stands at 0.4 million euros ($441,040)

* Q2 revenue is 2.8 million euros versus 3.5 million euros a year ago

* Q2 operating loss is 0.1 million euros versus profit of 0.3 million euros a year ago

* No Q2 net profit versus 0.3 million euros a year ago