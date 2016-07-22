July 22 Swedish Match AB
* Q2 operating profit from product areas increased by 8
percent to 1,008 million Swedish crowns ($117 million)
* Q2 sales increased by 8 percent to 3,920 MSEK
* Reuters poll: Swedish match Q2 operating profit from
product areas was seen at 977 million sek, sales at 3,729
million sek
* Q2 snus and snuff margin 41.7 pct vs forecast 41.8 pct and
year-ago 40.5 pct
* Says outlook has been updated based on developments during
first six months, but remains broadly same as previous outlook
for full year
* Says for 2016, on a full year basis, we expect
scandinavian snus as well as us moist snuff consumption to grow
as measured in number of cans
* Says for cigars in the US, swedish match expects the
market to continue to grow in 2016 but to remain highly
competitive
* Says we expect the competitive activity level in the
scandinavian snus market to continue to remain high for the
remainder of the year
* Says for the second half of this year, we expect a
continued strong development for other tobacco products,
particularly in the third quarter
* Says for snus and moist snuff we do not expect the same
tailwind from calendar effects in the second half and we also
expect the market growth in scandinavia to moderate somewhat
* Says working hard to defend its market shares for snus in
scandinavia and for moist snuff in the us.
* Says in Scandinavia, we expect the market to continue to
grow during H2 albeit at a more modest rate compared to H1
* Says in our scandinavian snus business, the average net
selling price per can during 2016 is now expected to be largely
in line with 2015
* Says for our other tobacco products area we expect sales
and operating profit in local currency in the second half to be
higher than in the prior year period
* Says in Scandinavia costs related to market initiatives
are expected to be higher than the previous year.
