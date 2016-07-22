July 22 Cegereal SA :

* H1 Rental income up 11.1 pct

* EPRA earnings for six months ended June 30, 2016 increased significantly to 14 million euros ($15.4 million) from 8.4 million euros for year-earlier period

* H1 IFRS net income 32.6 million euros versus 32.1 million euros a year ago

* IFRS revenue for first-half 2016 stood at 35 million euros, up 16.1 pct compared with prior-year period

* H1 occupancy rate for company's assets was up compared with first-half 2015, at 94.6 pct

* Portfolio was valued at 967 million euros excluding transfer duties as of June 30, 2016

* Says should soon face an important milestone with global refinancing of its portfolio and a first growth transaction