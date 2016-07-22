WRAPUP 11-Researchers see possible North Korea link to global cyber attack
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access
July 22 Capio publ AB :
* Q2 net sales 3.57 billion Swedish crowns ($415.63 million) versus 3.56 billion crowns in Reuters poll
* Q2 EBITDA 276 million crowns (Reuters poll 260 million crowns)
* Says is actively searching for interesting acquisitions
* CEO says "Strong growth in all segments - France on track to compensate for price reduction in full for full year 2016" Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5893 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 100 Australian Listed Corporates: Credit Change Zones 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897872 SYDNEY, May 15 (Fitch) Seventy-seven of Australia's top-100 listed non-financial corporates (Fitch ASX100 portfolio) are in credit-positive zones where EBITDA growth is projected to exceed the increase in net debt over the financial years ending June 2016 to 2018 (FY16-FY18f), according to Fitch Ratings'