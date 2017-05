July 22 Rocket Internet SE :

* Rocket Internet SE: Global Fashion Group raises 330 million euros ($363.76 million) in Funding Round

* Global Fashion Group has successfully raised 330 million euros from existing investors

* Rocket Internet invested 68 million euros

* Post funding round, Rocket Internet holds a stake of 20.4% in GFG