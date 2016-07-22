WRAPUP 11-Researchers see possible North Korea link to global cyber attack
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access
July 22 Almirall SA :
* Announces global licensing deal with Patagonia Pharmaceuticals for congenital ichthyosis
* Almirall and Patagonia will jointly work on development of Patagonia's product PAT-001
* To acquire global marketing rights for the product
* Almirall to make an upfront payment of $3.5 million and Patagonia to get development and regulatory milestone payments of up to $24 million
* In addition, Patagonia will be eligible to receive sales milestone payments and double-digit royalties on net sales Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 100 Australian Listed Corporates: Credit Change Zones 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897872 SYDNEY, May 15 (Fitch) Seventy-seven of Australia's top-100 listed non-financial corporates (Fitch ASX100 portfolio) are in credit-positive zones where EBITDA growth is projected to exceed the increase in net debt over the financial years ending June 2016 to 2018 (FY16-FY18f), according to Fitch Ratings'