BRIEF-China Dairy says 9-mnth net income attributable US$31.2 million
* 9-mnth net income attributable to common shareholders US$31.2 million versus US$ 26.8 million
July 22 Rapala VMC Corp :
* Q2 net sales 73.4 million euros versus 80.1 million euros year ago
* H1 net sales 143.1 million euros, down 7 pct from previous year
* H1 operating profit 14.2 million euros, down 18 pct
* FY guidance unchanged from July 11: net sales and comparable operating profit to be below 2015 levels
* Says slowdown in sales in western markets is considered to be temporary
* Outlook for whole year is now more depressed than earlier
* Says can't reach last year's results and it is difficult to accurately estimate future developments in these big markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
