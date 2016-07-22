BRIEF-China Dairy says 9-mnth net income attributable US$31.2 million
* 9-mnth net income attributable to common shareholders US$31.2 million versus US$ 26.8 million
July 22 Curro Holdings Ltd
* Sees heps for six months ended 30 june between 21,2 cents and 22,7 cents per share compared to 14,5 cents year ago
* Expects an increase of between 44% and 54% in eps and heps for 6 months to 30 june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 9-mnth net income attributable to common shareholders US$31.2 million versus US$ 26.8 million
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.