July 22 Silver Run Acquisition Corp

* Says anticipated initial enterprise value of combined company is approximately $1,735 MLN

* Silver Run Acquisition Corporation to acquire controlling stake in Centennial Resource Production, LLC

* Says at consummation of deal, Silver Run is expected to be renamed Centennial Resource Development Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)