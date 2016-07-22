BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 General Electric Co :
* GE 2Q 2016 earnings
* Quarterly GAAP continuing operations EPS of $0.36
* Quarterly revenue $33.5 billion
* Q2 industrial segment organic revenue $24.4 billion, down 1 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $31.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirm 2016 industrial operating + verticals EPS guidance
* "Expect strong organic growth in the second half of the year and reaffirm our 2016 operating framework"
* Quarter-end backlog $320 billion, up 17 percent versus 2Q'15
* Non-GAAP quarterly industrial operating and verticals earnings per share $0.51
* "We will continue to invest in key growth initiatives such as GE digital, while returning about $26 billion to investors through buyback, dividends" Source text: invent.ge/2ageavM Further company coverage:
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.