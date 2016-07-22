BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 Zions Bancorp
* Zions Bancorp says board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per common share
* Zions Bancorp says board has authorized commencement of its stock buyback program, including $45 million in Q3 of 2016
* Zions Bancorp board declares dividends and authorizes common equity repurchase
* Board has authorized commencement of its stock buyback program, including $45 million in Q3 of 2016
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.