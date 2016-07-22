July 22 Merck & Co Inc
* Says European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted file for
investigational once-daily formulation of isentress for review
* Resulted in non-inferior efficacy and safety to a regimen
containing approved twice-daily formulation
* Efficacy and safety data in previously untreated adults
with hiv-1 infection for investigational once-daily formulation
of isentress
* Says EMA accepts file application, plans underway to
submit for licensure to FDA this year
* Study showed comparable rates of reported drug-related
clinical adverse events and rates of discontinuation between two
treatment groups
* Says plans to submit applications for licensure in several
countries, including united states later this year
