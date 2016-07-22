July 22 Merck & Co Inc

* Says European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted file for investigational once-daily formulation of isentress for review

* Resulted in non-inferior efficacy and safety to a regimen containing approved twice-daily formulation

* Efficacy and safety data in previously untreated adults with hiv-1 infection for investigational once-daily formulation of isentress

* Says EMA accepts file application, plans underway to submit for licensure to FDA this year

* Study showed comparable rates of reported drug-related clinical adverse events and rates of discontinuation between two treatment groups

* Says plans to submit applications for licensure in several countries, including united states later this year