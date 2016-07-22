July 22 FirstEnergy Corp :
* FirstEnergy to deactivate units at two Ohio power plants
* Units 1-4 of company's seven-unit W.H. Sammis plant in
Stratton, Ohio - representing 720 MW of capacity - will be
retired in May 2020
* FirstEnergy Corp says no job reductions are expected at
either plant
* Unit will make operational changes to coal-fired units at
two of its Ohio plants in response to challenging market
conditions
* Plans to sell or deactivate 136-megawatt (MW) bay shore
unit 1 in Oregon, Ohio, by October 2020
* Will work with any potential buyer to discuss continued
employment for 78 employees at Bay Shore, or if plant is
deactivated
* Does not intend to offer Bay Shore unit 1 and Sammis units
1-4 into PJM capacity auction for 2020-2021 timeframe
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)