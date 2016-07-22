BRIEF-ABS CBN Corp says qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos versus 9.89 billion pesos
July 22 Telekom Austria AG
* Expected dividend raised to 0.20 euros/share for 2016
* This new dividend expectation entails payment of 0.20 euros per share
* This decision is based on improved operational and financial performance of group
* Payment of 0.20 euros per share to be maintained or increased on a sustainable basis in line with operational and financial developments
* New expected dividend level starting with financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos versus 9.89 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 572.3 million pesos versus 593.5 million pesos