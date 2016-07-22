BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 Tullett Prebon Plc :
* Statement re transaction with ICAP
* Early termination has been granted of waiting period under United States Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act
* Grant of early termination means that US merger control condition to completion of transaction has been satisfied
* Announcement of July 18 by Competition Commission of Singapore that transaction has been cleared unconditionally
* Remains confident that transaction is on track to close in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.