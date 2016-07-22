July 22 Deere & Co :
* Factory's workforce currently includes approximately 1050
production employees.
* Deere said it expects sales of agricultural equipment to
decrease for 2016 fiscal year
* About 120 production employees at john Deere harvester
works in East Moline, Illinois will be placed on indefinite
layoff
* Company continues to adjust size of its production
workforce to market demand for products manufactured at each of
its factories
