BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 JR Holding SA :
* Registers new wholly-owned unit DINERO Sp. z o.o.
* DINERO is special purpose unit established to manage property in Zabrze, Poland, that the company plans to acquire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.