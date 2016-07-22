July 22 Inventi SA :

* After registration of the company's capital increase, United SA lowers its stake in Inventi to 0.2 percent from 16.24 percent

* the number of the company's shares held by United has not changed and amounts to 103,203 shares

* Walton Spencer LLC raises its stake in company to 51.25 percent from 9.99 percent via acquisition Inventi's series D1 shares