July 22 TelForceOne SA :

* Its majority shareholder, Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o., calls for extraordinary general meeting to vote company's shares re-materialization and their delisting form the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. holds over 76 pct stake in TelForceOne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)