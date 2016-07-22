July 22 Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc
:
* On July 18, 2016, Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc
entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* Also on July 18, 2016, the company entered into another
credit agreement
* Another credit agreement having term loan B facility
provides for borrowings in the amount of $320.0 million
* ABL facility that provides for borrowings of up to the
lesser of $200.0 million or the borrowing base
* May request an increase in the maximum commitments, at
option and under certain circumstances, of up to $200 million
* ABL facility will mature and the commitments thereunder
will terminate on july 19, 2021
