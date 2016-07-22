BRIEF-AM Castle reports Q1 loss per share from continuing operations $0.42
* Reports first quarter 2017 results and announces next step in financial restructuring
July 22 Interbud Lublin SA :
* Submits motion to Lublin court for bankruptcy with possibility of arrangement
* Informed about plans to draw arrangement proceedings motion in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 Puerto Rico's defunct Government Development Bank, once the primary fiscal agent for the U.S. territory struggling with $70 billion in debt, has reached a liquidation deal with its creditors, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions said on Monday.