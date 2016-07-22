July 22 Ship Finance International Ltd :

* DESS and BTG have now agreed that dess will acquire remaining shares in DESS BTG, with settlement in shares, warrants and some cash

* As part of overall transaction, ship finance has agreed to reduce charter rates until may 2018

* Deep Sea Supply to amend financing terms, defer up to $68 million of scheduled debt amortization until march 31, 2018

* Ship Finance International Ltd Says agreed to amend terms of long-term chartering agreements with an affiliate of Deep Sea Supply PLC

* Following acquisition, dess will be our charter guarantor going forward

* Dess will amend financing terms to extend maturity of three loan facilities which were originally due later this year

* To reduce charter rates in exchange for extending charter period by 3 years and introducing a 50/50 profit share on charter revenues