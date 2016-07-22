July 22 S&P:

* Ratings on five turkish financial institutions lowered after similar action on the sovereign; outlooks are negative

* Turkish banks' financial profiles and performance will remain highly correlated with the sovereign's creditworthiness

* Potential erosion of investor confidence in turkey could affect banks' wholesale funding, which relies heavily on foreign financing sources Source text - bit.ly/2agAs0y (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)