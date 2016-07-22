BRIEF-China Dairy says 9-mnth net income attributable US$31.2 million
* 9-mnth net income attributable to common shareholders US$31.2 million versus US$ 26.8 million
July 22 Synergy Group :
* Says its unit Ussuriyskiy Balsamis opens up to 200 million rouble ($3.10 million) credit line at AKB Svyaz-Bank Source text: bit.ly/2a09QL9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.5728 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 9-mnth net income attributable to common shareholders US$31.2 million versus US$ 26.8 million
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.