July 22 American Airlines Group Inc :
* Mainline CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected
to be up approximately 4 percent to 6 percent in 2016
* 2016 total system capacity is expected to be up
approximately 2 percent versus. 2015
* Full year domestic capacity is expected to be up
approximately 2 percent year-over-year
* Expects to pay an average of between $1.45 and $1.50 per
gallon of mainline jet fuel in the third quarter
* Sees FY available seat miles about 242.3 billion
