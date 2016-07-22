BRIEF-China Dairy says 9-mnth net income attributable US$31.2 million
* 9-mnth net income attributable to common shareholders US$31.2 million versus US$ 26.8 million
July 22 Gooderson Leisure Corporation Ltd :
* Has discovered one of its employees seems to have misappropriated funds. Amount involved seems to be in excess of 3 mln rand
* Company has taken appropriate action, including opening a criminal case against alleged perpetrator, in order to protect interests of co
* Internal investigations will continue and company is cooperating with relevant authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 9-mnth net income attributable to common shareholders US$31.2 million versus US$ 26.8 million
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.