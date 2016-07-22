BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix
* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company
July 22 Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA :
* Full takeover bid launched over FCC by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim via Control Empresarial de Capitales was accepted by 25.66 percent of total share capital of FCC, that is 48.30 percent of shares that were object of the offer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States