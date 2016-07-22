July 22 Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA :

* Full takeover bid launched over FCC by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim via Control Empresarial de Capitales was accepted by 25.66 percent of total share capital of FCC, that is 48.30 percent of shares that were object of the offer

