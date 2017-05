July 22 Osisko Mining Corp

* Osisko Mining Inc. decrease equity interest in IDM Mining Ltd.

* Says disposed of an aggregate of 6.3 million common shares of Idm Mining Ltd

* Says disposal at an average price of approximately $0.2205 per share for total consideration of $1.4 million