July 22 Nikkei:

* Tokyo Seimitsu's group operating profit likely fell 25% on the year to slightly under 3 billion yen in the first quarter ended June - Nikkei

* Tokyo Seimitsu's sales likely dropped 15% to around 15.5 billion yen in the first quarter ended June - Nikkei

