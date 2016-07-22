BRIEF-Manila Bulletin Publishing says qtrly operating revenue 572.3 million pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 572.3 million pesos versus 593.5 million pesos
July 22 Nikkei:
* Tokyo Seimitsu's group operating profit likely fell 25% on the year to slightly under 3 billion yen in the first quarter ended June - Nikkei
* Tokyo Seimitsu's sales likely dropped 15% to around 15.5 billion yen in the first quarter ended June - Nikkei
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos