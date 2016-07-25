Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25 Evolva Holding SA :
* Evolva's nootkatone enters NIH-sponsored studies to assess its effectiveness against mosquitoes that transmit Zika virus
* Study will evaluate nootkatone in multiple formulations against wild type and insecticide-resistant mosquitoes that carry virus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Entered into an agreement to sell its existing stake in Surgery Partners Inc to Bain Capital private equity