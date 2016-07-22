BRIEF-AM Castle reports Q1 loss per share from continuing operations $0.42
* Reports first quarter 2017 results and announces next step in financial restructuring
July 22 Halcon Resources Corp :
* Provided an update on its restructuring plans as well as an update on its Q2 earnings timing
* Says postponed reporting its Q2 earnings and filing its form 10-Q to a date no later than August 9, 2016
* Solicitation led to obtaining necessary threshold consent levels from affected stakeholders required to consummate chapter 11 filing
* On july 20, 2016, Halcón completed a 30-day solicitation seeking support for restructuring plan from affected stakeholders
* Reached deal with certain holders of 8.625%, 12.0% 2nd lien notes due 2020 and 2022 regarding certain amendments to 2l note indentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 15 Puerto Rico's defunct Government Development Bank, once the primary fiscal agent for the U.S. territory struggling with $70 billion in debt, has reached a liquidation deal with its creditors, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions said on Monday.