BRIEF-Editas Medicine Q1 loss per share $0.85
* Editas Medicine announces first quarter 2017 results and update
July 25 Medicinova :
* Receives notice of allowance for new patent covering MN-001 and MN-002 for treatment of Fibrosis
* Says once issued, patent maturing from this allowed patent application is expected to expire no earlier than June 2035
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S