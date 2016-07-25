Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25 Koninklijke Ahold NV :
* Ahold Delhaize successfully completes merger, forming one of the world's largest food retail groups Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei