July 25 Wisekey International Holding AG :

* WISeKey intend to merge with OpenLimit to further expand its cybersecurity and IoT platform and access to German and EU IoT market

* Based on WISeKey's closing price of 6.69 Swiss francs (6.17 euros) per class B share on July 22, 2016, exchange offer ratio range values openlimit between eur 0.50 to eur 0.90 cents per OpenLimit share

* Parties have agreed to progress all required work leading to singing of a definitive merger agreement for a statutory merger transaction under Swiss law until end of August 2016

* WISeKey has agreed to provide interim financing to OpenLimit of up to 4.99 million euros ($5.48 million), in form of an equity-linked financing facility, structured in two tranches