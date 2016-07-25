Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :
* H1 revenue 508.8 million euros ($558.41 million) versus 422.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 83.5 million euros versus 62.9 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 136.4 million euros versus 106.5 million euros year ago
* Outlook for 2016 raised
* Sales revenues are now expected to increase by about 17 pct to 20 pct in constant currencies
* Underlying EBITDA margin is projected to rise about 1.5 percentage points in constant currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Entered into an agreement to sell its existing stake in Surgery Partners Inc to Bain Capital private equity