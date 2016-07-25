Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 25 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Q2 sales 5.86 billion euros ($6.43 billion) versus 5.93 billion euros in Reuters poll
* Q2 adjusted EBITA 544 million euros
* Q2 EBITA 464 million euros
* Q2 net income 431 million euros
* Reuters poll: Q2 adjusted EBITA 534 million euros, EBITA 361 million euros, net profit 302 million euros
* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged
* For H2 sees Philips Lighting separation costs of 65-85 million euros Source text: philips.to/2ansTVT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
