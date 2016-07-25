July 25 Hochdorf Holding AG

* Forward integration with Pharmalys Laboratories SA under examination

* Hochdorf Holding previously announced integration of downstream stages of value creation stream as one of its strategic aims, particularly for international market

* In area of baby care there is now mutual interest with Pharmalys Laboratories SA in pursuing an integration with Hochdorf Group

* A memorandum of understanding has been signed to this effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)