BRIEF-ARC Group Worldwide reports Q3 revenue $25.5 million
* ARC Group Worldwide reports fiscal year third quarter 2017 results
July 25 Copenhagen Network A/S :
* Bo Jacobsen has acquired 2.9 million shares in Copenhagen Network corresponding to 7.86 percent of Company's share capital Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ARC Group Worldwide reports fiscal year third quarter 2017 results
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: