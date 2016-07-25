Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 25 Sartorius AG
* Says group sales revenue for full year is now projected to increase by about 15% to 18% in constant currencies
* Says group's underlying ebitda margin is now expected to increase to about 25.0% compared with year-earlier figure of 23.6% (previous guidance: around +1 percentage point)
* Says H1 adj net profit for group rose sharply by 30.4% from 47.8 million euros to 62.4 million euros
* Says in first half of 2016, sartorius increased its sales revenue by 18.7% (reported: 16.8%) in constant currencies from 535.3 million euros to 625.4
* Says underlying EBITDA rose in first half by 26.6% to 153.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
