July 25 Julius Baer

* CFO says on track to hit target cost savings targets -media call

* CEO says expect recruitment drive to last another few months, there's a chance new hires will be higher than the 200 announced for H1

* CEO says doesn't think Brexit will fundamentally change role of London as financial center for the wealthy

* CEO says bank hasn't started to scale back investments in UK, still trying to understand how Brexit will pan out

* CFO says convinced can hit net new money target in each single year