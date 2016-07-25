July 25 Cofinimmo SA :

* Recently signed new commitments for 25 million euros ($27.44 million) in healthcare real estate, the segment that ranks first in its portfolio

* On July 22, the Cofinimmo group acquired the Seniorenresidenz Calau, a nursing home in Germany, located in Calau, in the Brandenburg region

* A 'double net' lease contract was signed for a fixed period of 25 years, with a five-year extension option

* The investment value stands at 9.1 million euros and the gross initial rental yield at 6.14 pct