July 25 Ericsson

* Ericsson's Vestberg steps down - search for new CEO initiated

* Hans Vestberg steps down as President and CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Ericsson with immediate effect

* Ericsson says Jan Frykhammar takes on role as CEO until search is successfully completed

* Says Carl Cellander is appointed acting CFO

* Says the search process will comprise both internal and external candidates

* Vestberg will be available to support the Board and management during his term of notice of six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)