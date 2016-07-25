Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25 Cranswick Plc
* Group has made a positive start to current financial year
* Revenue in three months to 30 June 2016 was 11% ahead of same period last year, driven by strong volume growth
* Board is confident in both prospects for current financial year and continued long term success and development of business
* Announces sale of group's sandwich business, Sandwich Factory Holdings, to Greencore for £15 million
