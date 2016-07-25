July 25 Datatec Ltd

* 1 707 331 new ordinary shares were issued today to shareholders who did not elect to receive cash dividend in respect of all or part of their shareholding

* This resulted in a capitalisation of distributable retained profits of company of r 75 293 297

* Total gross cash dividend of r 209 548 317 which was paid out of distributable retained profits of company.

* Shareholders holding 154 079 645 ordinary shares elected to receive gross cash dividend of 136 cents per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: