July 25 Alejasamochodowa.pl SA :

* Signs deal with Ukr Auto Parts for delivery of auto parts to Ukr Auto Parts

* Says the value of deal is 2.5 million zlotys ($628,299) yearly

* Estimates profit for transaction at 270,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9790 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)